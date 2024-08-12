VIDEO: Erosion damages exit ramp on I-40 near Long View

LONG VIEW, N.C. — Work is underway Monday following an erosion that caused damage along the Interstate 40 exit ramp to Long View.

Construction workers say the erosion started a month ago and caused additional damage after Tropical Storm Debby.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that water runoff caused the damage and that there is no drainage pipe.

Catawba Co- work is underway to fix an area that washed out along the exit ramp to Long View off of interstate 40. Workers say the erosion here started about a month ago but got much worse during the heavy rains last week. The eastbound exit ramp at mm 121 remains open as they make repairs here to the hillside. I’m told there is not a drainage pipe that caused the damage just water runoff. Posted by Dave Faherty on Monday, August 12, 2024

The exit ramp at mile marker 121 is still open as repairs are being done.

Stay updated on traffic conditions and detours with the Channel 9 traffic map.

WATCH: Massive sinkhole opens up near Bank of America Stadium

Massive sinkhole opens up near Bank of America Stadium





©2024 Cox Media Group