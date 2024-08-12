Cedar Street reopening after repairs to big sinkhole in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — S. Cedar Street in Uptown Charlotte is expected to reopen Tuesday after a big sinkhole opened up and destroyed part of the street.

The sinkhole opened on July 30 between Morris Street and W. Morehead Street, prompting the closure.

Charlotte Storm Water Services worked on repairs to a stormwater pipe that led to the sinkhole forming. According to the city, crews will still be in the area to finish minor work on Tuesday.

Nobody was reported to be hurt because of the sinkhole.

(VIDEO: Sinkhole closes road in Uptown Charlotte)

Sinkhole closes road in Uptown Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group