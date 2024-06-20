Video: Father rescues daughter from drowning in pool

GASTONIA, N.C. — A video released by the Gastonia Police Department shows a father rushing to save his daughter from drowning on Memorial Day.
“I turned around and saw my 2 ½-year-old daughter Lila floating and I jumped in right here just like this and saved her and where it comes out and rounds out, that’s where I put her to do the CPR,” he said.
The father had some help and soon, the girl started to breathe on her own.
The family is urging everyone to learn CPR.
