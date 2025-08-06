Video shows moments before Pineville man was killed in shooting involving family

New video shows two family members arguing in a Pineville apartment complex moments before one of them was shot and killed while the victim’s 13-year-old son watched.

Channel 9’s Evan Donovan spoke with someone who saw the shooting at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the Brook Apartments.

The witness, who lives nearby and didn’t want to be identified, shot the video on Oakbrook Drive.

She heard two men arguing and then two gunshots, which terrified her and her children.

“My kids were hysterical,” the witness said. “My daughter was crying.”

She added, “It was scary to see.”

Jose Roberto Ferreira, 37, was shot and killed and his 13-year-old son witnessed the shooting, police said.

Johann Ibarra, 23, who is the boy’s uncle, was the shooter, police said.

Johann Ibarra

Ferreira was trying to break up an argument between Ibarra and his girlfriend, police said.

The argument moved outside of the apartment.

Ferreira’s son heard Ibarra say he was going to shoot Ferreira when they came back inside, then watched it happen, police said.

Neighbors and police told Channe 9 they saw Ibarra run away after the shooting.

He was later caught at the B&M Food Mart on Lancaster Highway and is now facing a murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.