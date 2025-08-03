Homicide investigation underway in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday evening, Pineville Police responded to a shooting at The Brook Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found Jose Roberto Ferreira shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred when officers were called to the apartment complex for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Before the police arrived, the suspect, Johann Manuel Ibarra, fled the scene on foot. He was later apprehended by Pineville Police at a local gas station without incident.

The Pineville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is currently interviewing Ibarra, and criminal charges are expected to be filed. Authorities have confirmed that Ferreira and Ibarra knew each other, indicating that this was not a random act of violence.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

