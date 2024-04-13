Vietnam veterans honored during Burke County ceremony

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Quaker Meadows Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution held a service in honor of veterans who served during the Vietnam War.

According to the Herald, the ceremony was held on March 29 at the KIA Monument at Burke County Courthouse Square.

Vietnam veterans, along with local leaders and other members of the community, attended the service.

Several speakers honored the veterans in attendance for their service and sacrifice for America, according to the Herald.

