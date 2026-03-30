DA employee was driving wrong way on interstate, causing deadly crash, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified the victim in a deadly University City crash as a 38-year-old woman.

Lauren Shamariah Foster was pronounced deceased at the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 on Saturday morning.

Johana Marbella Martinez, an employee of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, was charged with felony death by motor vehicle following the crash. She was injured in the incident and sent to a hospital.

Martinez was driving the wrong way on Interstate 77 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and then went north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85, troopers said.

She then collided with Foster’s BMW car at mile marker 43.4.

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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