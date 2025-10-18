Vigil held for 19-year-old fatally shot in Charlotte Wingstop

CHARLOTTE — A vigil was held in northwest Charlotte to honor Joelle Clesca, a 19-year-old who was fatally shot inside a Wingstop on Beatties Ford Road.

Three individuals, Santario Turner, D’Andre Chisholm, and Justin Jones, have been arrested in connection with Clesca’s murder.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, and the arrests were made shortly after, with police crediting their swift investigation.

“Joelle was my baby before I had a baby; he spent so much time with me and my husband,” said Clesca’s aunt at the vigil. “I just want to encourage you all to not only live for JD but also not bring this pain on your family. I don’t bring this pain on your mom.”

Kobie Emanuel, Joelle’s grandfather, expressed gratitude for the police’s quick work, saying, “I said from day one, from Sunday night, I said give them a week and they will solve it, and they did.”

The vigil, organized by Mothers of Murdered Offspring, included hymns and prayers, with family and friends gathering to remember Joelle’s life and legacy.

Joelle’s grandfather described him as a young man full of life who had completed school early and was working in a promising job building generators.

During the vigil, Joelle’s mother expressed forgiveness towards Justin Jones, the alleged shooter, despite the family’s desire for justice.

Court documents reveal that Jones, the alleged gunman, became angry upon seeing Joelle, entered the Wingstop dressed in black and wearing a mask, and fired a single shot.

The community continues to mourn the loss of Joelle Clesca, as his family seeks justice and encourages others to avoid violence and cherish life.

