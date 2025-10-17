Third suspect arrested in deadly northwest Charlotte Wingstop shooting

CHARLOTTE — A third suspect is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a northwest Charlotte Wingstop.

Court documents say officers arrested Justin Jones early this morning on a first-degree murder charge. He’s due in court Friday morning.

Police say he conspired with two other men in the deadly shooting of Joelle Clesca Sunday night.

CMPD found Clesca dead inside the restaurant off Beatties Ford Road.

It’s unclear what led to the violence.

