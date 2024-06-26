Vintage store coming to Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Thrift Pony is on the move. The Charlotte-based secondhand and vintage shop is relocating to Camp North End from Plaza Midwood.

It will operate an expanded, 2,700-square-foot space at 1824 Statesville Ave., Unit 103, in Camp North End’s Boileryard District.

This shop is the latest iteration of the brand. Founder Hellen Moffit is a data consultant turned entrepreneur.

She founded a local clothing rental service called PonyBox in 2020. Her goal was to create a shopping experience that was sustainable and accessible.

By 2023, that concept had evolved into Thrift Pony, a retail-format consignment in Plaza Midwood.

