VIP lounge planned at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines Group Inc.’s chief operating officer told CBJ earlier this summer that the airline “was woefully behind in club space” at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The executive — David Seymour — added that discussions were already underway on where else to open customer clubs and lounges.

Seymour has proven to be a man of his word.

On Aug. 19, American Airlines opened a new, quick-serve travelers’ lounge, Provisions by Admirals Club. It covers 2,000 square feet on Concourse A next to Gate A1.

Little more than a week later, the company disclosed plans to open another new private club concept known as Flagship.

