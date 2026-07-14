Virginia man arrested in Statesville for felony theft of prescription narcotics

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Brian Travis Wingler, a Virginia man wanted on more than 15 felony charges involving the theft of prescription narcotics from a nursing home, was arrested on Thursday. He was taken into custody at a residence on Long Pine Road in Statesville.

Brian Travis Wingler

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives initiated an investigation to locate Wingler and prevent similar crimes in Iredell County, acting on information received from the Wytheville Police Department. During the investigation, multiple prescription medications were seized from the residence, which are now being reviewed by the Wytheville Police Department to determine if they are connected to the Virginia thefts.

Deputies assigned to the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team and the Warrants Division assisted in locating Wingler.

Wingler was issued a $75,000 secured bond on a fugitive from justice (extradition) charge while he awaits extradition to Virginia.

Sheriff Darren Campbell talked about the importance of collaboration.

“The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to locate and arrest individuals who threaten the safety of our communities,” Sheriff Campbell said in a news release. “Through strong partnerships and proactive enforcement, we will continue to hold offenders accountable and protect the citizens of Iredell County.” Detectives continue to investigate the case.

Wingler is currently awaiting extradition to Virginia. Additional charges are expected as detectives continue their investigation into the case.

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