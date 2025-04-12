Virtual academy closure has parents scrambling to find other schools

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Parents are scrambling to find schools for their kids after a virtual academy announced it would be shutting down.

The principal at the Iredell-Statesville Virtual Academy sent an email to parents explaining there isn’t enough room in the budget for the program.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with parents who don’t know what’s next for their children

Parents say this letter was unexpected and shocking.

They said virtual learning has created a safe and effective learning environment, but now they worry that could change.

On Tuesday, parents got the letter that stated the academy would close at the end of the school year.

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult transition for him, and I’m worried that it could even affect, you know, his grades,” said parent Sonya Caldwell.

Caldwell said virtual learning allows her son to thrive without the distractions or social pressures a kid may face in traditional schools.

Parents now must decide what to do next school year.

“I hope to find something that can fit in for us. But I wish, really, really wish that, you know, he could stay where he is,” a parent said.

The district is working with parents to help find alternative virtual learning options.

