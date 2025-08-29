Visitor spending in Burke County hits second-highest growth in NC despite Helene damage

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Some North Carolina counties are seeing growth in visitor spending, despite the impacts from Hurricane Helene.

Burke County experienced a significant boost in visitor spending in 2024, with a 11.9% increase to $154.26 million, marking the second-highest percentage increase in North Carolina.

A Visit NC study showed that Burke County’s growth in tourism spending was among the highest in the state, despite challenges such as Hurricane Helene.

“Visitors to the Burke County Visitor Center were up 71% January 1 to September 27, 2024,” said Ed Phillips, CEO of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority. “Hotel demand was strong throughout the year in Burke and hotel rates inched up as more visitors sought to spend the night here.”

Tourism in Burke County directly employed more than 931 people in 2024, which was a 7.6% increase over the previous year. This increase in employment was also the second highest growth rate in the state.

The total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Burke County amounted to $32.8 million. Additionally, state tax revenue generated from tourism in the county totaled $5.86 million, while local taxes from tourism amounted to $4.6 million.

Statewide, visitor spending in North Carolina rose by 3.1% to reach a record $36.7 billion in 2024. Direct tourism employment across the state increased by 1.4% to 230,338.

Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit NC, emphasized the resilience of the tourism industry in North Carolina, noting the growth in spending despite the challenges posed by Hurricane Helene.

“The fact of spending growth, even in the headwinds of Hurricane Helene, underscores the industry’s vitality and the appeal of our destinations,” Tuttell said.

WATCH: Burke County couple returns home after Helene floodwaters devastate property

Burke County couple returns home after Helene floodwaters devastate property

©2025 Cox Media Group