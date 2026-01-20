Volunteer coach accused of sexually assaulting child

GASTON COUNTY ,N.C. — A volunteer coach with Gaston County Schools has been charged after a sexual assault involving a child, police announced on Tuesday.

Jashon Jefferies, 22, of Gastonia, was arrested on Monday and faces the following charges: Two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15, one count of statutory sex offense with a minor, and two counts of a sexual act with a student, Gaston County Police said.

Jashon Jefferies

He is currently being held at the Gaston County jail with no bond.

Channel 9 emailed Gaston County Schools to see if Jefferies is still a volunteer coach.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story.

