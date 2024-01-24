Volunteers to assess homeless populations in York, Meck counties

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Right now, volunteers are preparing to go into the streets to find out how many people in York and Mecklenburg counties are homeless.

Every year, volunteers conduct what’s called a Point-in-Time Count. In York County, organizers will visit homeless shelters and outdoor camps starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In Mecklenburg County, the count will begin at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Leaders said having an official count helps them apply for grant funding, as well as petition the city and county governments for money to help with issues brought on by homelessness. They hope to connect those who are homeless with resources that can help them.

Volunteers will conduct the count in York County through Saturday.

Similar counts will take place in Chester and Lancaster counties as well.

