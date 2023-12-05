Local

Volunteers fill backpacks with items for children in foster care

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Comfort Cases, Second Nurture, and Healthy Blue of North Carolina came together for a packing party event Tuesday morning.

The event was held at the Omni Hotel on E. Trade Street.

Nearly 300 backpacks were filled with personal care items by more than 100 volunteers.

Those backpacks will then be donated to the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, where they will be given to children in foster care.

Organizers said there are more than 12,000 youth in foster care in North Carolina.

In Mecklenburg County, the Department of Social Services typically has about 500 children in care, but there are currently only 88 county-licensed foster homes.

