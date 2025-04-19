Fans flock to Rockingham Speedway for NASCAR’s return

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — NASCAR is officially back in Richmond County after years of waiting.

Fans flocked back to Rockingham Speedway as NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series drivers took to the track Friday afternoon.

“I think it is about time, I hope it keeps going and a cup race comes in,” Dave Lougee said.

NASCAR left the track in 2013 after ownership changes and the rise of bigger markets with better facilities. The NASCAR Cup Series last raced at The Rock in 2004.

But the state and the track’s new owner invested millions to pave the way for a return to a place where legends have raced.

“Watching the legends here, Geoff Bodine, Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin, Dale Earnhardt, all of them and Richard Petty. Just bringing these old tracks back, I think is awesome,” Crew Chief Riley Higgins said.

The North Carolina state budget allocated $9 million to Rockingham Speedway in 2021, bringing a pipe dream to life.

“It is awesome to be back here, the fans, it is going to be one heck of a show this weekend,” Higgins said.

The Rock has a storied history and its revival allows the chance for new memories to be made by new fans.

“Man I want to see something crazy,” fan Davion Ingram said.

The Rock has a storied history. Its revival allows the chance for new memories to be made by new fans.

Many hope this weekend is just the start of a new era of racing in Rockingham County

“With this being back, it is just a great experience of having everyone come out,” Kamuri Morgan said. “Everybody has a good time and watches some good racing.”

The Xfinity Series will close out The Rock’s return with their race on Saturday at 4 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team unveils HQ)

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team unveils HQ

©2025 Cox Media Group