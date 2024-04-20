Volunteers install playground at school in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Kids in west Charlotte will soon have a place to run and play thanks to the United Way of Greater Charlotte.

On Friday, more than 200 volunteers installed a playground at Westerly Hills Academy just off Wilkinson Boulevard.

Channel 9 spoke with a volunteer about why this type of community involvement is so important.

“The community is looking for ways to reach out; you’re not going to be able to build a playground every day. But there are ways that you can be involved; there are ways you can reach out,” said Chief of Staff Bob Young.

Volunteers also built picnic tables, painted benches, and murals at the schools.

