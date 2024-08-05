VP candidate JD Vance to visit NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance is visiting Raleigh on Thursday, his campaign announced.

Sen. Vance is the vice presidential candidate running alongside former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The announcement Monday comes days after Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris announced she would visit Raleigh.

VP candidate JD Vance will also be delivering remarks in Oakboro at Charlotte Pipe on Thursday — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 5, 2024

Both visits fall on Thursday.

Vance plans to give a speech at 9 a.m. Later, Harris will hold a rally alongside her yet-to-be-announced running mate in the Research Triangle area.

Harris’ trip will be her eighth visit to the Tar Heel State this year. It will be Vance’s first visit since being selected as Trump’s running mate.

Vance will also deliver remarks that day in Oakboro at Charlotte Pipe and Foundry.

