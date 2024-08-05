Local

VP candidate JD Vance to visit NC

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Election 2024 Trump Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) (Ben Gray/AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance is visiting Raleigh on Thursday, his campaign announced.

Sen. Vance is the vice presidential candidate running alongside former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The announcement Monday comes days after Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris announced she would visit Raleigh.

Both visits fall on Thursday.

Vance plans to give a speech at 9 a.m. Later, Harris will hold a rally alongside her yet-to-be-announced running mate in the Research Triangle area.

Harris’ trip will be her eighth visit to the Tar Heel State this year. It will be Vance’s first visit since being selected as Trump’s running mate.

Vance will also deliver remarks that day in Oakboro at Charlotte Pipe and Foundry.

