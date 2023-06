WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Charlotte on June 24 to discuss abortion rights, the White House confirmed Thursday.

It’s been one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In the meantime, North Carolina recently passed more restrictive abortion legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks.

That law takes effect on July 1.

VIDEO: NC Gov. Cooper on 12-week abortion ban: ‘I will never ever give up fighting’

