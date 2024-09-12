VP Harris to hold campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum

CHARLOTTE — On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Queen City for a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum. Her stop comes less than two months ahead of Election Day in November.

The rally is tentatively set for around 3:40 p.m. at the east Charlotte arena. Harris plans to speak there before heading to Greensboro for a second event.

Drivers should expect intermittent road closures at various times in the area starting at 2 p.m., including on Interstate 77 and East Independence Boulevard between Interstate 277 and Eastway Drive.

Police also expect traffic delays around the airport between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Earlier Thursday, actresses Sophia Bush and Busy Phillipps visited UNC Charlotte to discuss reproductive freedom and their support of Harris.

Former President Donald Trump was in Charlotte on Sept. 6 to speak about law and order at a National Fraternal Order of Police conference. He spoke at the Hilton in University City.

Trump’s speech focused on supporting law enforcement, cracking down on illegal immigration, and crime.

