VP Harris reschedules NC visit for this week

RALEIGH, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris has rescheduled her visit to North Carolina after she postponed it because of weather concerns.

Harris plans to be in Raleigh on Friday, her office said. Her plans while she is here have not yet been released.

The Vice President canceled her visit scheduled for last week due to Tropical Storm Debby. The storm brought heavy rain and flooding risks to the Carolinas.

Harris had planned to hold a rally with Tim Walz in the Research Triangle area.

This will be her eighth visit to the Tar Heel State this year.

J.D. Vance, the vice presidential candidate to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, also canceled his visit to North Carolina because of the storm. A new date for Vance’s visit has not yet been announced.

In the meantime, Trump will be campaigning in Asheville on Wednesday. He will be speaking at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

