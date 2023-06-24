VP Kamala Harris speaks about reproductive rights 1 year after SCOTUS Roe V. Wade overturn

CHARLOTTE — A year has passed since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade.

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Charlotte and called on Congress to restore abortion protections across the country. She met with the Democratic Party at the Grady Cole Center on North Kings Drive.

“North Carolina, let’s stand because we know medical decisions should be made by a woman and her doctor, not politicians,” Harris said.

The VP’s visit comes just a week before North Carolina’s new abortion law goes into effect. The state’s new law will allow abortion for any reason up to 12 weeks, up to 20 weeks for cases of rape and incest, and up to 24 weeks for life-limiting conditions. At this time, there are no abortion restrictions in North Carolina when the life of the mother is at risk.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper disagrees with that state’s new abortion policy, saying it passed with little to no public opinion.

“They passed the bill with no amendments and no public input faster than the 72-hour waiting period they imposed on women before an abortion,” Cooper said.

Members of the Republican Party agree with the Supreme Court’s decision. Former Vice President Mike Pence met with other abortion opponents outside Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial.

Michael Whatley, a North Carolina GOP chairman, supports both the state’s and the court’s decisions.

“We feel very strongly that the courts got it right. We feel strongly that the legislature in North Carolina got it right, and the voters of North Carolina support these decisions,” Whatley said.

