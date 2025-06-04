Wadesboro police investigating homicide at convenience store

WADESBORO, N.C. — Police in Wadesboro say they’re investigating a death at a convenience store that was discovered Tuesday night.

According to the Wadesboro Police Department, officers were called to the Discount Grocery on Salisbury Street for a homicide investigation.

The department hasn’t identified the victim yet, and it’s not clear how they died.

Channel 9 looked into jail records in Anson County and didn’t see anybody charged in connection with the homicide case, but police said one person has been arrested.

Police say the investigation is still pending.

We’ll update this article when more information is available. Check back for details.

