Wadesboro residents get relief from late fees on bills

WADESBORO, N.C. — Families in Wadesboro won’t be issued late fees for certain bills during the federal government shutdown.

The Town of Wadesboro announced that it has temporarily suspended late fees for water and sewer bills through Jan. 2, 2026.

The town said it recognizes that residents may be facing unexpected financial hardships because of the shutdown.

“We understand that some of our residents are being affected by circumstances beyond their control,” said town manager Wiley Ross. “Waiving late fees is one small way we can provide relief and show that we’re a community that cares.”

The temporary suspension applies to accounts with due dates falling between November 2025 and Jan. 2, 2026.

While customers are still encouraged to make payments if they can, no late penalties will be assessed during this period.

For more information, residents can contact the Town of Wadesboro Utility Billing Department at 704-694-5171 or visit the city’s website.

VIDEO: Charity ride held for Wadesboro shooting survivor

Charity ride held for Wadesboro shooting survivor

©2025 Cox Media Group