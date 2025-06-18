Wadesboro’s interim police chief says priority is to hire more officers

WADESBORO, N.C. — There are only four patrol officers in the Wadesboro Police Department, but the town’s new interim chief wants six times as many officers.

The Wadesboro Police Department is moving into a new era after it was embroiled in controversy earlier this year over the shooting of a K-9.

The new chief, Thedis Spencer, is no stranger to the department.

“For 12 years, I was the chief, so when I left, it sort of hurt my heart to see what was going on,” Spencer told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito.

Spencer retired from the Wadesboro Police Department in 2023 after 31 years in law enforcement. He says God called him back to serve as interim chief.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you all it’s going to be easy ... this is not a quick fix, but it’s a firm start,” Spencer said.

Spencer says he brought in Lt. Mike Childers from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He spent 21 years there and will now oversee patrol operations and hire more officers.

“We are working on seven applications, certified officers to get the process to get on the patrol,” Childers told Esposito.

Spencer says he wants to increase the department to 26 officers on patrol. In the meantime, deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office are helping with patrols.

Deputies are also assisting Sgt. Tamika Nolen, who has been the department’s sole investigator for over a year. Wadesboro has had three homicides this year; in each one, Nolen has made arrests within around 24 hours.

“It’s been difficult. I do have passion to see things through,” Nolen told Esposito.

In April, the department faced backlash over the killing of K-9 Blitz. On Wednesday, Esposito asked about the future of the K-9 program, and Spencer said there is none. He says he’s focused on transparency and the search for a permanent police chief.

“Been told many times that I served as chief that my heart was too big, but you have to have a heart,” Spencer said.

No timelines have been given for when the department expects to be fully staffed or when a permanent police chief will be selected.

