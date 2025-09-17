Wake Forest announces free undergrad tuition for many NC families

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — If your family makes less than $200,000, you’ll be able to go to Wake Forest University for free.

Wake Forest University announced a major financial aid initiative on Wednesday, offering tuition-free education to North Carolina undergraduates from families earning less than $200,000 annually.

Students from families earning less than $100,000 will also have their standard living expenses covered, while those from families earning between $200,000 and $300,000 will receive financial aid covering 50% of tuition.

The median household income in North Carolina is $73,958, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University demonstrates our deep commitment to students from our home state,” said Susan R. Wente, President of Wake Forest University. “It says clearly to students and families who may not have considered Wake Forest because of cost: ‘Wake Forest is within your reach.’”

The new initiative is available for students starting with the Fall 2026 semester.

