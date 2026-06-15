Walk raises funds to support teens and end gun violence

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens came out for the Community in Motion Walk to End Gun Violence at the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

The nonprofit M.A.R.C.U.S., or Mothers Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support, organized the event to help families of homicide victims and to support teens this summer.

Several victims of gun violence were honored, including Loyalti Allah. The 13-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2021 at the Icemorlee Apartments.

Loyalti Allah honored at Community in Motion Walk Saturday at the Union County Sheriff's Office.

She would have graduated from Monroe High School this year. Union County Public Schools did not honor her at graduation because Loyalti died before she could start her freshman year. In response to this, Loyalti was recognized at last weekend’s event. There was special chair with her picture and a graduation stole.

The walk also acted as a fundraiser for a summer program to support teens aged 14-19. Some local businesses have said they will employ the teens. The summer program will offer a series of workshops, including conflict resolution, and will expose participants to nearby colleges. The goal of the program is to help prevent gun violence.

M.A.R.C.U.S is still fundraising for the program, which is expected to cost $25,000. The walk raised about $4,200. You can help the nonprofit reach its goal here.

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