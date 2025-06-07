Walkers gather in Charlotte park to raise money, awareness for those affected by liver disease

CHARLOTTE — Walkers gathered at McAlpine Creek Park on Saturday morning to raise money and awareness for those affected by liver disease.

The mile-and-a-half walk kicked off at 10 a.m. and lasted until noon.

Organizers said the event aimed to raise funds and awareness for those affected by liver disease and to provide them with connections and support.

All of the funds raised at the event went to support the American Liver Foundation’s cause.

