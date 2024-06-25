Walmart to lay off over 150 in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Walmart is laying off more than 150 people based out of Charlotte.

According to a notice filed with Mecklenburg County, Walmart is reducing its workforce at its Charlotte home office by 155 positions.

The company says the associates were assigned to its facility on Walter Ridge Parkway, but 53 of them work remotely from their homes.

Walmart says the affected workers can apply for other open positions.

Any workers who haven’t gotten a new job will be let go on Sept. 20, according to the notice.

