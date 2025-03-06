Walmart, other Gastonia stores targeted by digital thieves using skimmers

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Cyber Forensics Task Force in Gastonia has discovered Bluetooth skimmers on card reader devices in local stores, including a Walmart in West Gastonia.

These skimmers are used to capture card and PIN data from unsuspecting customers, transmitting the information in real time to scammers located nearby.

The task force’s discovery highlights the ongoing threat of digital theft in retail environments, where criminals use sophisticated technology to steal financial information.

While the exact number of skimmers found has not been disclosed, the presence of these devices in a major retailer like Walmart underscores the widespread nature of the issue.

Authorities have not released information about the identity of the scammers or the specific locations of other affected stores aside from the Walmart in West Gastonia.

The discovery of these skimmers serves as a reminder for consumers to remain vigilant when using card readers in public places.

So how can you spot them?

1. If the keypad seems thicker than normal, it might be suspect.

2. Is the keypad flimsy? Does it look old and possibly tampered with in some way?

How to avoid being scammed:

1. Always use your card as a credit card, not debit, where you have to enter a PIN.

2. Use devices with a cashier present; Self-check-out devices are more likely to be tampered with.

3. Use the “tap to pay” option.

Skimming devices can be put anywhere a digital transaction is made.

