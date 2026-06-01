Want to save money on groceries? Shop around.

CHARLOTTE — If your grocery bill feels more expensive every time you shop, Consumer Reports says where you buy your food may be making a bigger difference than you realize.

New research from CR found that the exact same grocery basket can vary dramatically in price depending on the store.

Most Americans shop at more than one grocery retailer each week, and Consumer Reports analyzed how prices compare across major chains by building baskets filled with common items like packaged foods, produce, and meat. Walmart served as the baseline for comparison.

According to CR’s findings, the difference between the most expensive and least expensive grocery baskets in the same city often exceeded 33 percent for identical items. When warehouse clubs and specialty grocery stores were added to the comparison, the price gaps grew even larger.

Consumer Reports found that warehouse clubs like Costco and BJ’s frequently ranked among the cheapest places to shop, often coming in about 20 percent less expensive than Walmart. Discount chains such as Aldi and Lidl also performed well for affordability. On the other hand, stores like Whole Foods—and in some areas even Trader Joe’s—could cost 25 to nearly 40 percent more than Walmart for similar groceries.

Still, Consumer Reports says shoppers don’t necessarily have to commit to one store to save money. Instead, a more strategic approach can help cut costs. Mixing trips between discount stores and traditional supermarkets, buying some staples in bulk, and picking up specialty items elsewhere may help stretch your grocery budget further.

Consumer Reports also recommends taking advantage of loyalty programs and store apps, which often unlock digital coupons and discounts that aren’t available otherwise.

Before heading to the store, CR suggests checking what’s already in your pantry and refrigerator and making a focused shopping list. Being intentional about what you truly need can help reduce impulse purchases and food waste.

One more simple tip: set aside one night each week to eat what’s already in your fridge and move foods that need to be used soon to the front, where they’re easier to see. Small habits like these can add up to meaningful savings over time.

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