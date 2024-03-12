Wanted Florida man caught with car stolen from Colorado after chase in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A chase in Mooresville led police to catch a Florida man driving a car stolen from Colorado, according to authorities.

Police say an automatic license plate reader on Williamson Road caught sight of a car reported stolen from Denver on Monday around 3 p.m.

They tried to stop the driver, Gerald Deon Pendergrass from Lauderhill, Florida, but Pendergrass continued driving on Brawley School Road.

Authorities used stop sticks on the road near Attleboro Place to stop him. Pendergrass ran away from police but was tracked by a K9 team and arrested.

Pendergrass was already wanted in Georgia and Florida.

He faces charges of Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Felony Identity Theft, Felony Hit and Run, Resisting a Public Officer, No Operators License, Breaking and Entering, Driving While Impaired, and two counts of Fugitive from Justice.

He’s at the Iredell County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

