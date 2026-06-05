Wanted man found hiding in Lyft

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Christopher Newell was arrested in a Lyft vehicle after Union County deputies located him hiding on the rear floorboard, the sheriff said. The arrest followed an investigation into a hit-and-run crash near the Bridge Restaurant in Hemby Bridge, where Newell was identified as the vehicle’s owner and found to have outstanding extraditable warrants from South Carolina.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a guardrail and then fled the scene. Witnesses provided video footage of the damaged red Mazda and its license plate information, which allowed deputies to identify Newell. He also had a suspended driver’s license.

A search of the area led deputies to the abandoned vehicle, which had its license plate removed. Officers conducted a search on foot and with a drone. A Lyft driver leaving the area drew their attention, prompting a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, deputies observed Newell hiding. Newell was arrested and transported to the Detention Center without incident.

Newell was issued a $100,000 secured bond and remains in custody.

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