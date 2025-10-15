Warmer, drier winter expected in Carolinas due to La Niña

CHARLOTTE — Weak La Niña conditions have developed in the Pacific Ocean and are expected to continue through the winter according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

These conditions, which are highlighted by below-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America, can often alter global weather patterns.

In the United States, this pattern can lead to a variable jet stream, causing colder than normal conditions to the north and warmer and drier conditions to the south. For the Carolinas, we on average lean toward a warmer and drier winter season.

If this forecast holds true, it could worsen current drought concerns that are materializing across the Southeast.

The CPC expects this La Niña to remain relatively short, with conditions forecast to last through February, before transitioning back to a normal status next spring.

If La Niña were to continue into the summer, it could lead to a more active tropical season in the Atlantic.

Wednesday afternoon's forecast with Meteorologist Danielle Miller

