Warrant describes evidence found in Charlotte spa sextortion case

CHARLOTTE — New warrants explain the evidence seized so far in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s investigation into a northeast Charlotte spa.

The warrants say officers found dozens of envelopes in a safe, each of which had multiples of $20 bills in them.

The affidavit says the victim paid Becky Her $400 each time they had sex. It says Her recorded the sex acts without the victim’s knowledge at her house and at the Nice Spa on North Tryon Street.

They also met four times at the Days Inn in Mooresville.

The affidavit says Michael Tran threatened to release the videos of the victim to the victim’s wife and Pornhub if they didn’t meet. Once they met, the affidavit says Tran demanded $7,500.

The warrant says earlier this month, undercover officers did an operation at Nice Spa and the undercover officer was solicited for sex.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte woman claims therapist at massage spa inappropriately touched her)

Charlotte woman claims therapist at massage spa inappropriately touched her

©2024 Cox Media Group