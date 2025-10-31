“Wasn’t trying to get away with something”: Driver surprised car towed

CHARLOTTE — Hannah Flynn said she was in SouthEnd for a going-away party.

She said she parked in a strip mall lot, but didn’t see the towing sign, and that — even if she had — she doubts she would have done anything differently. After all, the sign said “Towing Enforced The Mark Customer Parking Only.” But where’s The Mark?

Action 9 didn’t see those words anywhere else and assumed it was the name of the shopping center, but even someone who worked there didn’t know for sure.

Flynn came back a few hours later, and her car was gone, she said. She thought maybe it was stolen. That was until she saw the towing sign.

She called the tow company, and they wanted more than $400. She said she waited to get the car the next day and that they charged her $350 if she paid cash. So that’s what she did.

Flynn said she hopes some good comes from this. She wants you to know: Be careful where you park.

“I wasn’t trying to get away with something,” she told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke. “Spend 20 more minutes and drive around and find a new parking spot.”

The company — Wheel Blockers — emailed Stoogenke, “It is unfortunate that Hannah felt entitled to deliberately park and trespass on private property. As a good citizen [sic] it is important to respect the rights and wishes of others. Hopefully moving forward Hannah will not assume personal rights to other’s [sic] property and knowingly park her car where signs are clearly posted. As a business [sic] we follow all city ordinances and state laws and wish Hannah the very best.”

What you should know about towing:

This took place on private property. When you park on private property, it can be hard to win a dispute. The City of Charlotte’s rules: There have to be signs on the property warning you about towing. They have to be easy to read. The tow company has to accept cash and two major credit cards. It has to have someone on-call who can release your vehicle within 45 minutes. You’re entitled to retrieve your personal property from the vehicle. North Carolina lawmakers are considering even more rules for tow companies. But it’s not clear if the bill will make it out of committee.

>>CLICK HERE for more Action 9 reports

WATCH: Tow company charges truck company thousands of dollars for warning others

Tow company charges truck company thousands of dollars for warning others

©2025 Cox Media Group