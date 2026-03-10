Watauga EMS supervisor charged with sexual battery; also sued for $2.5M in Catawba County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Corey Chale Greer, a 34‑year‑old former Catawba County EMS employee and current Watauga County EMS supervisor, has been charged in Watauga County with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor stalking.

The charges stem from allegations made by two male EMS employees who say Greer sexually harassed them in January, according to the Morganton News Hearld.

One employee reported that Greer pressed his crotch against him and whispered a sexually suggestive comment during an off‑duty outing.

Another employee accused Greer of repeatedly using derogatory slurs about his sexual orientation, asking invasive questions about his sex life, and even peering into his bedroom through a mail slot. Greer is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Separately, Greer is the defendant in a $2.5 million civil lawsuit filed in Catawba County.

The suit, brought by James Douglas Huffman, alleges that Greer engaged in an affair with Huffman’s long‑term domestic partner and caused emotional, physical, and reputational harm.

Claims include malicious prosecution, emotional distress, negligence, and civil stalking.

Huffman and his partner had lived together for more than a decade and shared a child.

