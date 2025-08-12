Watch on 9: Charlotte Hornets revealing schedule this week

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets will unveil their upcoming season’s schedule this Thursday night, and Channel 9 is kicking off the release with a special show at 7 p.m.

The Hornets have been actively rebuilding their team during the offseason, and they’ll learn which teams they will face in the upcoming season.

Our live special on Channel 9 will provide an analysis of the Hornets’ schedule, highlighting marquee matchups and introducing new team members. The program will also review the team’s recent performance at the NBA Summer League, offering insights into their progress and potential for the upcoming season.

Tune in to Channel 9 at 7 p.m. on Thursday or stream on wsoctv.com to get an inside look at the Hornets’ schedule for the upcoming season.

(VIDEO: Through foundation, Hornets’ Brandon Miller hosts 1st Charlotte youth camp)

Through foundation, Hornets’ Brandon Miller hosts 1st Charlotte youth camp

©2025 Cox Media Group