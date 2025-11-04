Watch the Hornets face off against the Pelicans tonight on Ch. 9

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 expanded its partnership with the Charlotte Hornets to bring you more games, which began with the season opener last month.

The Hornets (3-4) are visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (0-6) on Tuesday.

The game will air at 8 p.m. on Channel 9, TV64 and the FanDuel Sports Network.

Next up?



Tomorrow’s game at New Orleans, which will simulcast on WSOC. The full lineup below: @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/s9pDb1tWY4 — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) November 4, 2025

Hornets games on Channel 9

New Orleans will try to end its six-game losing streak when the Pelicans play Charlotte.

New Orleans finished 21-61 overall last season while going 14-27 at home. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game last season, 49.8 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 16.4 on fast breaks.

Charlotte finished 19-63 overall with a 7-34 record on the road last season. The Hornets shot 43.0% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

