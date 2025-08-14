Charlotte Hornets release schedule for 2025-26 regular season

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled their 2025-26 regular season schedule, with the home opener set for October 22 against the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets will host several marquee matchups at Spectrum Center this season including the following games:

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the L.A. Lakers on Monday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. (night before Thanksgiving) and Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. (New Year’s Eve)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Charlotte’s schedule features 17 weekend home games, including five on Fridays, nine on Saturdays, and three on Sundays.

The team will play 16 sets of back-to-back games, with six of those being consecutive home games. The Hornets will participate in the Emirates NBA Cup, hosting the New York Knicks on November 26 and the Chicago Bulls on November 28.

Charlotte is scheduled for three national television games this season, including matchups against Cleveland on December 22 and January 21, and San Antonio on January 31.

Single-game tickets will be available starting August 16 at 10 a.m.

