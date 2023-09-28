Local

Water supply in the green despite lack of rain

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — The water supply for our region is good despite the lack of rainfall, meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Ahrens spoke with officials who said soil moisture and hydrology are doing well.

It’s been very dry but not enough to cause an alarm, at this point.

There has not been any rain since Aug. 29 and there isn’t any in the forecast for another 10 days.

Anson and Chester counties are under a moderate drought and if conditions persist, others will be added to that list.

