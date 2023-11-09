Waterfront restaurant on Lake Norman hits market for $1.6M

Apps & Taps is looking for its next owner.

National Restaurant Properties is marketing the 8,500-square-foot restaurant and bar for $1.6 million. That price includes business assets such as furniture, fixtures and equipment as well as brand and intellectual assets. There’s a five-year lease in place, with a 10-year option available.

Apps & Taps owner Julie Burcham says it’s time for her to retire. She and husband Jeff opened the restaurant in 2016; it previously was River City Bar.

The restaurant is in Mooresville, on the north end of Lake Norman, and features patio seating that overlooks the water.

