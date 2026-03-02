Local

Wave of restaurant openings fill vacant spaces in Charlotte

By Charlotte Business Journal
Guard and Grace: Uptown/South End Guard and Grace will bring an upscale experience driven by bold flavors, quality and creativity — from both the menu and the vibes of the restaurant’s 10,224-square-foot space. It will open this fall on the 10th floor of Vivian at Queensbridge Collective. Riverside Investment & Development and Woodfield Development are behind the Queensbridge Collective mixed-used project at the edge of uptown and South End. It’s located at 1111 S. Tryon St. (Melissa Key)
CHARLOTTE — New establishments are bringing new life to several shuttered restaurant spaces across Charlotte.

In the South End area, for instance, fast-causal concept The Naked Farmer opened last month, adding a farm-to-table option in the former Maple Street Biscuit Co. space at 2725 South Blvd. Nearby, Dilworth Social House has transformed a roughly 4,000-square-foot space on East Boulevard formerly occupied by taco-centric restaurant Bakersfield.

The Improper Pig took over space once home to sister concept The Pizza Peel & Taproom in Plaza Midwood, opening in mid-February. And The Craic is replacing The Rusty Bucket in SouthPark, targeting a March opening.

That same trend is also playing out across the region.

In Mooresville, a family-friendly restaurant and upscale lounge on Lake Norman’s waterfront is in the works at the old Queens Landing site at 1459 River Highway. And in Rock Hill, a $30 million makeover of a historic site on East Main Street will add a boutique hotel and a new restaurant concept and speakeasy by chef Jim Noble to the city.

