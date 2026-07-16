Wawa developer buys land on NC coast

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — North Carolina’s second-fastest-growing county may soon be getting its first Wawa store.

Hampstead (Sloop Point Loop Road) WW, a Birmingham, Alabama-based LLC that lists the address of commercial real estate developer Capital Growth Buchalter on the deed, purchased close to 4 acres off the intersection of Sloop Point Road and U.S. 17 in Hampstead for $3.5 million earlier this month, according to Pender County deed records. The seller of the property is Renovation Church.

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