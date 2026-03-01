Waxhaw honors WWII, Korean War veteran on his 100th birthday

WAXHAW, N.C. — Major Charles “Charlie” Rose, a World War II and Korean War veteran, was escorted by the Waxhaw Police Department to the Veterans Coffee House at Waxhaw Baptist Church to celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday.

Rose was greeted by fellow veterans waving American flags and singing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.”

The celebration included a proclamation honoring Rose’s military career, birthday cake, and a chorus of “Happy Birthday.”

Rose was joined by his family as he shared his story from Iwo Jima to Korea and beyond.

Read more here.

WATCH: Local VFW post helps 90-year-old veteran reunite with family in Alaska

Local VFW post helps 90-year-old veteran reunite with family in Alaska

©2026 Cox Media Group