‘We will never forget’: Mother of Charlotte serial killer victim dies

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s most notorious serial killer has been locked up for decades, but Henry Louis Wallace has avoided the full percussions of his death sentence.

Wallace’s victims’ families have been vying for justice, including Lovie Slaughter, who recently died at the end of July. Her daughter, Debra Ann Slaughter, was brutally murdered in 1994 by Henry Louis Wallace. The serial killer took the lives of 10 Charlotte woman in the early 90′s. He was given 9 death sentences after he was convicted in 1997.

The Slaughter family was there for the trial and agreed with the decision. But her her parents didn’t live long enough to see it carried out. Debra Ann’s father passed away in 1999.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts talked to Debra Ann’s brother about the passing of their mother.

“When she would bring her up, it would make her very sad and because she was ill, we would try and pull her out of those sad places, not to forget about Debra but to try and think of her in a happy way,” Lyndarrian Slaughter said. “Mother never really wished death on anybody, her thing was life.”

Lovie Slaughter is now buried at the Evergreen Cemetery in east Charlotte,” Lyndarrian Slaughter said.

“We will never forget what happened, but God gave us forgiveness in our heart for Henry, I forgave him a long time ago.”

The last time a person was put to death on North Carolina was 2006, since the legal challenges have put executions on hold.

