Weak tornado hit Chester County, NWS says

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — An EF-0 tornado hit Chester County on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Surveyors said it hit southwest Chester County off of Leeds Road and Breeland Drive.

The NWS said they found downed limbs and a split tree in the storm’s path.

It’s estimated the tornado traveled about 10 yards.

An EF-0 tornado is considered a weak storm with winds ranging from 65 to 85 mph.

(WATCH BELOW: Rain worsens already-delayed holiday traffic on I-40 in western NC)

Rain worsens already-delayed holiday traffic on I-40 in western NC









©2023 Cox Media Group