Local

Weak tornado hit Chester County, NWS says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FILE (bauhaus1000/Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — An EF-0 tornado hit Chester County on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Surveyors said it hit southwest Chester County off of Leeds Road and Breeland Drive.

ALSO READ: Bill to boost Charlotte’s weather radar coverage moves forward in NC House

The NWS said they found downed limbs and a split tree in the storm’s path.

It’s estimated the tornado traveled about 10 yards.

An EF-0 tornado is considered a weak storm with winds ranging from 65 to 85 mph.

(WATCH BELOW: Rain worsens already-delayed holiday traffic on I-40 in western NC)

Rain worsens already-delayed holiday traffic on I-40 in western NC



©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read