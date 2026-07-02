Wealth manager gets new office in South End

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte wealth manager that spent nearly two decades on East Morehead Street has a relatively new ownership partner and, now, a new address.

Novare Capital Management moved in June to 2825 South Blvd. after almost 20 years at 521 E. Morehead St. The firm manages approximately $2 billion in assets for roughly 500 client families.

In February 2025, Novare closed a transaction with Emigrant Partners, a New York-based firm that holds minority stakes in independent registered investment advisers, or RIAs, across the country. Emigrant acquired a 40% stake in Novare, structured as a debt transaction rather than an equity deal. The firm is contractually prohibited from ever acquiring a majority position.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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